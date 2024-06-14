Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman dismissed on Friday a US-Ukraine security deal announced during the G7 summit as "just pieces of paper".

Maria Zakharova was also quoted by Russian news agencies as saying: "These agreements are about nothing. They do not have legal force."

On Thursday, Ukraine signed security agreements with the US and Japan, the latest in a series of similar deals struck with its Western allies including Britain and France.

The documents include promises to continue military and financial support for Ukraine over the long term against the Russian military offensive.

Zakharova said the deals were aimed mainly at "showing citizens who have remained in Ukraine... that the world community seems to still be with them".

"In reality, they avoid any legal responsibility for the future of Ukraine," she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday the 10-year agreement signed with Washington was a "bridge" to NATO membership for his country.