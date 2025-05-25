Russia said Sunday it had exchanged another 303 Ukrainian prisoners of war for the same number of Russian soldiers held by Kyiv -- the last phase of the largest-ever such swap between the warring countries.

"In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on May 16, the Russian and Ukrainian sides have (over the weekend) carried out the exchange of 1,000 people for 1,000 people," Russia's defence ministry said, amid international pressure for a ceasefire.

Both sides received 390 people in the first stage on Friday and 307 in the second stage on Saturday.

Russia has signalled it will send Ukraine its terms for a peace settlement after the exchange, without saying what those terms would be.

US President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated the two countries for the swap.

"This could lead to something big," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Massive Russian drone raids

Meanwhile, Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in Ukraine overnight.

Ukraine's emergency services described a night of "terror" as Russia launched a second straight night of massive air strikes, including on the capital Kyiv.

The death toll from the latest Russian strikes included two children, aged eight and 12, and a 17-year-old, killed in the northwestern region of Zhytomyr, officials said.

"Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

"The silence of America, the silence of others around the world only encourages Putin," he said, adding: "Sanctions will certainly help."

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, called for "the strongest international pressure on Russia to stop this war".

"Last night's attacks again show Russia bent on more suffering and the annihilation of Ukraine. Devastating to see children among innocent victims harmed and killed," she said on social media.

The renewed strikes came after Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight Friday to Saturday, which wounded 15, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine's military said on Sunday it had shot down a total of 45 Russian missiles and 266 attack drones overnight.

Russia meanwhile said it had brought down 110 Ukrainian drones.

Four people were reported dead in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region, four in the Kyiv region, and one in Mykolaiv in the south.

Emergency services said 16 people were also injured in the Kyiv region, including three children, in the "massive night attack".

"We saw the whole street was on fire," a 65-year-old retired woman, Tetiana Iankovska, told AFP in Makhalivka village just southwest of Kyiv.

Another retiree who survived the strikes, Oleskandr, 64, said he had no faith in talks around a ceasefire.

"We don't need talks, but weapons, a lot of weapons to stop them (the Russians). Because Russia understands only force, nothing else," he said.