Ryanair has added Rome Fiumicino, Katowice in Poland and Paris Beauvais to its winter schedule from Malta, starting this month.

The low-cost airline previously flew to Rome's smaller airport Ciampino but flew to Fiumicino during its summer schedule.

CEO Michael O’Leary told a press conference that extra flights are also being added to 19 existing routes from Malta, including Athens, Catania, Edinburgh and Zagreb.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary addressed journalists on Tuesday. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

New route to Morocco?

O'Leary said the airline is considering Morocco as a new potential route to and from Malta.

The airline had also considered flights to Turkey, but the Turkish authorities were against the idea.

O'Leary said the airline had seen its traffic from Malta increase by 24% in 2024 and expects to carry 4.4 million passengers by the end of the year.

“As an island economy, Ryanair must continue to grow low-cost visitor access on a year-round basis to Malta," he continued.

"Ryanair is delivering its long-term commitment to boost Malta’s air traffic, its tourism, jobs and its economy.”

The airline, including subsidiary MaltaAir plans to expand its aircraft base from seven aircraft to possibly 15 by 2030, he said.

“There is so much demand for tourism coming to Malta, particularly in the shoulder, off-peak periods," he explained.

"Malta is offering a great tourism product. The problem for decades has been access. But now we’re creating and building year-round access, and that has created a huge growth, particularly in winter, because tourists are looking for some winter sun in Malta and Cyprus. It’s terrific."

To celebrate the launch of the three new winter routes, Ryanair announced a three-day seat sale from just €19.99. The offer will be on for flights until the end of the year.