Ryanair dominated the Maltese flight market last year by offering just under half (49%) of the 10.3 million seats available on scheduled flights, a Central Bank study on air connectivity found.

KM Malta Airlines, the national flag carrier, came in at a distant second with 22% of the available seats. The data on KM Malta Airlines includes the flight operated by its predecessor Air Malta, which ceased operations at the end of March 2024.

Other airlines, like Wizz Air and EasyJet each contributed 5% of the available seats, while Lufthansa and Emirates added a further 3% each. Smaller shares were distributed among Turkish Airlines, Jet2, British Airways, ITA Airways, and others.

The Central Bank study said the significant market share of Ryanair and KM Malta Airlines highlights their central role in shaping Malta’s air travel landscape, with other airlines contributing to a more diverse connectivity network.

Where are passengers coming from?

Of those 10 million seats, Rome Fiumicino came in as the top destination with 556,543 seats annually, followed by London Gatwick with 539,612 seats and Sicily’s Catania with 441,312 seats.

Other major European hubs, including Munich, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow, each offered over 200,000 seats.

The Central Bank study said London emerged as a critical market, with combined seat capacity from Gatwick, Heathrow, and Stansted exceeding one million annually, further cementing its role as Malta’s key destination.

Leisure destinations such as Ibiza and Chania in Crete showed a more seasonal demand, with heightened capacity during summer months.

On a country level, Italy and the United Kingdom were Malta’s largest markets, collectively accounting for nearly 45% of total seat capacity.

Italy led with 2.5 million seats, with the study noting the strong year-round demand and seasonal peaks in summer, while the UK offered just under two million seats with steadier monthly distribution.

The study also seeks to quantify the impact on air fare a new EU emissions tax will have. As from 2026, airlines will be required to buy credits based on their carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions.

On average, one-way flights to and from Malta are expected to see price increases between €10.10-€13.92 per passenger.

Ryanair CEO Ryan O’Leary has repeatedly called for the tax to be scrapped, as it places countries like Malta on the periphery of Europe at a disadvantage, as the greater distances will translate into a higher tax being paid.

In 2024, scheduled flights to and from Malta emitted approximately 1.11 million metric tons of CO₂, with Ryanair accounting for the largest share due to its high operational volume, the study found.

Aviation noise pollution

The study also delves into the “significant” noise pollution generated by aviation.

Unsurprisingly, villages both around Malta International Airport and under its primary flight paths were worst impacted.

The highest decibel levels are concentrated around the airport itself, where take off, landing, and taxiing activities create intense noise pollution in the immediate vicinity.

Villages such as Gudja, Luqa, and Kirkop experience consistent noise from nearly all aircraft operations, at a maximum of 100 decibels, the study said.

The noise impact on other villages varies depending on wind conditions and the runaways being used by planes on any given day.

Birżebbuġa was found to be particularly impacted, with “notable” noise exposure also found in Ħal Farruġ, Żebbuġ, Qormi, and Attard.

In the southwestern direction, villages such as Mqabba, Siġġiewi, and Qrendi experience varying levels of sound pollution.

Similarly, in the northeastern direction, villages including Paola, Fgura, Tarxien, and Santa Luċija are impacted, the study said.