On June 12 at 8pm, the recently restored Onorati Oratory, nestled within the Jesuit’s church in Valletta, will host a sacred vocal concert titled Sacred Arias.

This performance, which forms part of the APS Bank Valletta Campus Nights initiative organised by the University of Malta’s Research, Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT), brings together a programme of spiritual reflection and musical refinement in one of the capital’s most intimate, historic venues.

At the centre of this special evening is baritone Joseph Lia, an accomplished classical vocalist, who will interpret a carefully selected repertoire of sacred arias, accompanied on the organ by his wife and artistic partner, Russian organist Natalia Rakhmatulina.

The pair say their musical collaboration, steeped in both professional excellence and personal connection, promises a performance imbued with sensitivity, nuance and spiritual depth.

Russian organist Natalia Rakhmatulina

The concert programme spans the baroque and romantic eras, including works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Giulio Caccini (via the evocative 20th-century setting by Vladimir Vavilov), Felix Mendelssohn and Gioachino Rossini, alongside the Maltese Joseph Fenech.

Among the highlights is Mendelssohn’s It is Enough from Elijah, a poignant monologue that captures the prophet’s inner turmoil and surrender, drawing on richly emotional melodic lines and a powerful dramatic arc.

Bach’s Quia fecit mihi magna, from the Magnificat, brings vocal agility and jubilant praise, while Rossini’s Quoniam Tu Solus Sanctus, from his Petite Messe Solennelle, showcases the theatrical flair and devotional sincerity that characterise the composer’s sacred works.

The evening also features two settings of the Ave Maria prayer: the widely beloved version often attributed to Caccini, whose contemplative melody demands purity and restraint, and a Maltese setting by Joseph Fenech, composed with a deep awareness of both liturgical tradition and local identity.

Rakhmatulina will also perform organ solos selected to complement the spiritual tone of the evening and to highlight the expressive range of the instrument within the acoustics of the Onorati Oratory.

The choice of venue is particularly meaningful, say the organisers. The Onorati Oratory, now restored by the Jesuits’ Church Foundation, is not only a baroque architectural gem but also a space designed for reflection and inner dialogue, making it a natural setting for sacred music.

The Onorati Oratory within the Jesuit’s church in Valletta.

Lia, a graduate of the Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory in St Petersburg, has performed across Europe, the US and Russia in operatic roles and sacred concerts alike. His partner, Rakhmatulina, also trained in St Petersburg, is a seasoned performer with appearances at major European and Russian festivals.

Organised in support of RIDT, the concert is not only a cultural event but a philanthropic initiative.

All donations collected will go towards supporting research and innovation projects at the University of Malta, spanning fields from medicine and the environment to social sciences and technology.

While entrance is by donation, seating is limited and those wishing to attend are encouraged to reserve in advance by e-mailing info@ridt.org.mt. Walk-ins on the evening will also be accommodated, subject to availability.