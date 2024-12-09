Jonathan Cefai is presenting his debut exhibition at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria.

The paintings are executed in “a liberal, minimalistic style”.

The exhibition of sacred works, titled L-Omm, comprises 32 oil-on-canvas paintings depicting variations of Marian themes such as the Annunciation, the Visitation, the Immaculate Conception, the Marriage of the Virgin, the Holy Family, the Miracle at Cana, Motherly Love, Our Lady of Sorrows and the Ascension into Heaven.

The paintings are executed in “a liberal, minimalistic style both in concept, in their direct and simple aesthetics, as well as in the palette organisation,” the 27-year-old artist from Victoria says.

Cefai attended art lessons under established tutors, such as Christopher Saliba at the Gozo Secondary School and Mario Cassar at sixth form level. Year in, year out, he also frequented the studio of artist George Scicluna. However, Cefai was not content with a basic, traditional education, and started experimenting with various stylistic renditions. In this respect, he considers himself a self-taught artist.

L-Omm runs until December 26. It is open Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 2.30pm, and on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays from 9am to noon.