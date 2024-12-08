HSBC Malta Foundation has partnered with Sacred Heart School on an innovative project, Creative Leftovers, blending education with sustainable development.

The initiative challenged students to creatively repurpose leftover food into new meals, linking language skills to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while promoting sustainable consumption.

Proceeds from the sale of the recipe book titled Creative Leftovers, will be directed towards charitable institutions.

Through Creative Leftovers, students not only honed their culinary creativity but also embraced the value of community support.

Proceeds from the sale of their collective efforts ‒ a beautifully designed recipe book ‒ will be directed towards charitable institutions. The project aligns closely with the school’s mission to foster social awareness and active community participation.

Nearly 200 copies of the recipe book were sold even before its official launch, which was held during a special event at the end of November at Sacred Heart School.

The occasion featured a heartwarming Christmas-themed assembly performed by the students, who proudly showcased their contributions while donning chef hats.

Speaking about the initiative, Geoffrey Fichte, HSBC Malta CEO, said: “Creative Leftovers is a wonderful example of how small actions can inspire big changes. By combining sustainability with education, this project not only teaches children valuable skills but also instils a strong sense of social responsibility. We are proud to support such an innovative initiative that reflects the values we stand for at HSBC Malta Foundation.”

HSBC Malta Foundation remains committed to supporting innovative projects that combine education with sustainability and social impact. Initiatives like Creative Leftovers not only equip young minds with valuable skills but also inspire a sense of responsibility towards our planet and each other, the foundation said.