An evening of sacred music is being held at Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa, on May 30 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Għaqda Festi Esterni SSma Trinità Marsa AD 1975.

Entitled Gloria Tibi Trinitas, the event will see the Grupp Mużikali Trinità Qaddisa, directed by Wayne Bartolo, performing pieces by Camille Saint-Saëns, Marco Frisina, Giuseppe Camilleri, Ray Sciberras and Saviour Spiteri.

The programme also includes Oratorju lis-SSma Trinità, composed by Joseph Casapinta, with lyrics by Fr Mattew Sultana, OFM Cap.

The Cappella Musicale Cæciliana, under Abraham D’Amato, and the Malta National Children’s Choir, directed by Stephanie Spiteri, will accompany the musicians.

Other participants are singer Cherise Spiteri, tenor André Sciberras, baritone Albert Buttigieg and the boy soprano Daniel Balzan.

The concert starts at 7pm. Entrance is free.