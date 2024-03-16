The Victory Philharmonic Society will be presenting a concert of sacred music at the basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady (Maria Bambina), Xagħra, today, Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm. The concert, Hic est Homo, will be directed by Mro Marvin Grech, with the participation of soprano Dorienne Portelli.

The concert is organised with the collaboration of the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Heritage Directorate, Xagħra local council and Xagħra parish.

Meanwhile, one of the society’s bandsmen, Austin Masini, is holding a Passion exhibition at the band club. A set of 12 stations handmade in Lecce papier-mâché, and other sacred objects connected with the Passion of Our Lord are on show.

The exhibition is open until March 31, between 9am and noon and from 4 until 9pm.