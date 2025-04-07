The Malta Police Force Band will be performing two concerts in the coming days.

The first concert, Consumatum Est, will be held on Thursday, April 10, at 7pm, at the basilica of Porto Salvo and St Dominic, Valletta.

For this vocal and instrumental concert of sacred music, the Police Band will be accompanied by Joseph Chetcuti, David Joseph Sammut, Mark Vella, Kristy Spiteri, Isaac Lucas, Ruth Sammut Casingena, Mark Tonna, Lydia Buttigieg, Chris Rolè and the Police Pipe Band.

Tickets can be purchased at the door against a donation of €10 in aid of PC Chris Bonello, who was injured in an accident last December.

The second concert will be held on Saturday, April 12, at 8pm, at the Grand Master’s Palace, Valletta.

La Passione Di Cristo, a concert of funeral marches, is being held in collaboration with Heritage Malta. Tickets for this concert can be purchased from Heritage Malta’s sites or online via https://heritagemalta. mt/ store/ e1699/.

Both concerts will be conducted by Mro Anthony Cassar.