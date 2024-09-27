The Collections Management Unit at the Archdiocese of Malta is holding a series of activities aimed at volunteers and employees working in ecclesiastical museums, and which are also open to the public. The sessions start on Wednesday, October 16, at 6pm, at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana.

The forum will consist of six sessions held once a month that serve as a form of continuous professional development for new and seasoned cultural heritage operators. These activities will provide a space to exchange ideas and learn from one another, to better care for and manage the cultural heritage, while recognising the unique needs of each Church museum, big or small.

Topics that will be discussed include the management of collections by keeping detailed records of objects, issues around accessibility and security, ethical considerations, cultural heritage law, building a narrative that imparts Catholic teaching through art, and financial planning.

The Collections Management Unit maintains a detailed inventory of liturgical items across parishes and churches to protect the archdiocese’s ecclesial heritage while complying with cultural heritage laws. The unit supports parish museums by assisting with exhibitions, display narratives and volunteer management.

Attendance to these sessions is free and refreshments will be served.

For more information and registration, contact collections@maltadiocese.org.