On April 2, 2025, Diligex shall be teaming up with MITA, MITA-NCC and cybersecurity risk experts Thomas Murray at a Times of Malta Business Breakfast specifically to raise awareness, help understanding risks, and foster an environment of transparent collaboration.

The event is part of a broader conversation of risk awareness and management. A Malta-focused threat landscape analysis shall give insight into the key areas of risk and posture of key sectors. This promises to provide an environment of collaboration and intelligence sharing. We must not live in fear nor in oblivion, but we must collaborate and proactively foster awareness, preparedness and resilience.

An evolving digital landscape: The need for awareness and cyber-resilience

In an increasingly digital world, cybersecurity is no longer a mere concern for IT departments but a core issue for businesses, governments, and individuals alike. With the growing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, understanding the risks and preparing for potential breaches is critical. At Diligex, we understand that while no organization is immune to these threats, the key to resilience lies in proactive collaboration and preparation.

The cost of cyber risk

An IBM study, Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, cites an average cost of a data breach spiking to USD 4.88 million. Reuters recently reported that cyberattacks cost British business USD 55 billion over a five-year period. Is the cost of cyber attacks purely financial though?

Reputational damage and operational risks aside, there is also a human face to all this. Employee stress and anxiety, intellectual property loss and most of all, the physical and psychological traumas of trust-breakage and loss of one’s personal and sensitive data.

Living in a world of emerging risks: Embracing preparedness and resilience

Despite alarming statistics, it’s important to remember that cybersecurity is not just about avoiding risks – it’s about building resilience and remaining agile in the face of inevitable threats. While cyber attacks are real, the key is not to live in fear but to be prepared. We’ve seen how businesses and governments have adapted to other crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and economic instability. Cyber attacks are another modern reality that we must learn to navigate.

The only way to thrive in this environment is through collaboration. Cyber resilience is not a solitary effort; it requires individuals, companies, organizations, and governments to work together, to share information, best practices, and resources. As we foster transparent collaboration in the cybersecurity field, we can remove the stigma around cyber incidents and create an atmosphere of trust where the good-willed support each other, rather than fear the worst.

Being prepared is not just about technology; it’s about having the right mindset. Agility and resilience are key. In the face of a constantly evolving cyber threat landscape, businesses must remain nimble, adapt quickly to new threats, and continuously reassess their security measures.

A meaningful partnership

Diligex is focused on delivering relationships in the form of partnerships that are tech-driven and experience-based. In this Diligex seeks to provide peace of mind and efficiency, not only in cyber risk but also in AML/CFT, regulatory compliance and risk, as well as international due diligence. Any professional or business should not merely seek to survive in fear, but can neither thrive in the long term if it does not equip itself to take timely informed decisions based on knowledge and mitigation of risks. Equipping oneself with the necessary expertise and technology is imperative, as is awareness and mindset.