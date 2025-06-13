Unruly behaviour on board commercial airlines threatens the safety of one flight every three hours within the European Union, KM Malta Airlines said on Friday as it launched a public awareness campaign.

Going by the hashtag #NotOnMyFlight, the social media campaign aims to raise awareness of the “serious impact that unruly passenger behaviour can have on flight safety, comfort and operations.”

The initiative reflects the national airline’s “zero-tolerance stance” on disruptive conduct and is aligned with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s campaign, as well as industry guidance from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Unruly and disruptive behaviour is a “growing concern” for the aviation industry with IATA reporting an incident rate of 1.76 per 1,000 flights.

“Every passenger and crew member has the right to a safe, respectful journey, “ KM Malta Airlines said, adding that disruptive behaviour has no place on board or on the ground.

The airline noted that while serious incidents remain “uncommon”, the consequences can be “severe”, compromising the safety of the aircraft , delaying flights and causing diversions.

“Actions such as verbal or physical abuse, refusing to follow crew instructions, smoking or vaping on board, and intimidating or aggressive behaviour undermine the discipline and order essential to flight safety,” KM Malta Airlines said.

“A safe and respectful cabin environment is essential to the wellbeing of everyone on board,” Capt. Tyrone Galea, Director Safety & Compliance at KM Malta Airlines said.

“There is absolutely no room for abusive, aggressive, or non-compliant behaviour - and our crew are trained and empowered to take appropriate action when needed.”

While excessive alcohol consumption is not considered unruly behaviour on its own, it is one of the leading causes of incidents in flight.

The consequences of unruly behaviour extend beyond fines or legal action.

“Respect is not optional when you’re 35,000 feet in the air,” David Curmi, Executive Chairman at KM Malta Airlines said.