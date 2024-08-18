Updated 2pm

A sailing boat ran aground at Pembroke on Saturday night.

AFM told Times of Malta there were 11 passengers aboard the boat which "reportedly hit a reef and ran aground".

According to the Civil Protection Department, whose officials provided assistance on-site, one of those aboard was slightly injured.

AFM explained that the injured person - the skipper of the vessel - was transported to Haywharf Maritime Squadron base from where he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the roughly 10-metre-long yacht struck a barely visible shallow rock at about 8.45pm after coming dangerously close to shore.

A person who saw the incident estimated that the boat was only between 50 and 75 meters away when it ran aground, violating the law requiring vessels to stay at least 200 meters from the coast.

He believes that the darkness likely limited the captain's visibility.

CPD earlier told Times of Malta there were 14 people aboard.