A sailing boat ran aground at Pembroke on Saturday night.

One of its 14 passengers was slightly injured, the Civil Protection Department said.

Eyewitnesses said the roughly 10-metre-long yacht struck a barely visible shallow rock at about 8.45pm after coming dangerously close to shore.

He estimated that the boat was only between 50 and 75 meters away when it ran aground, violating the law requiring vessels to stay at least 200 meters from the coast.

The eyewitness believes that the darkness likely limited the captain's visibility.

CPD and AFM have been contacted for further details.