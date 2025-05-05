A 33-year-old Royal Navy sailor has been conditionally discharged after pleading guilty to causing over €1,600 in damages at a Valletta bar.

Christopher Michael Peters, a crewman of the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel HMS Trent, was taken to court on Saturday after he caused damages to Sailor’s Paradise in Valletta while drunk.

In court, it emerged that he caused €1,684 in damages.

Peters was conditionally discharged for a year. He was also ordered to pay the damages in full by Saturday.

Magistrate Victor Axiak presided over the court.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace assisted Peters. Police inspector Gabriel Micallef prosecuted.