Saint James Hospital was the target of a “sophisticated cyber-attack” but the breach was immediately contained, the private hospital said in a statement.

“The management wants to reassure patients and the public that it remains in full control of its systems and servers. All scheduled medical appointments and procedures are proceeding as planned, with no anticipated disruption to patient care,” the private hospital group said.

“Upon detection of the incident, containment protocols were immediately activated, and systems were physically isolated from external networks to prevent further access,” they said.

Following the attack, which occurred on April 18, the company is investigating whether any sensitive data has been compromised.

“The hospital’s IT, legal, and security teams, supported by external experts, are conducting a comprehensive technical and forensic investigation to determine the nature and scope of the attack, including whether any sensitive information may have been accessed,” Saint James Hospital said.

The authorities, including the police, have also been notified of the attack.

“Further updates will be provided as our assessment progresses,” they said.

The hospital added that a dedicated helpline, +356 79636039, has been set up. The service is available Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00 for anyone with questions or concerns.

Alternatively, the hospital may be contacted via email at: dpoconsultants@stjameshospital.com.