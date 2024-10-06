The Salesian Theatre in Sliema is hosting two nights of flamenco on Friday and Saturday.

The event, which honours the deep roots of flamenco while exploring new, innovative expressions within the art form, features a collaboration between Puerto Flamenco, the established and renowned duo led by dancer Francesca Grima ‘La Chica’ and percussionist Andrej Vujicic, and some of the most talented young artists in the tablao scene: dancer Miguel el Rubio, vocalist Manuel Niño de Gines and guitarist David Caro. Together, they have crafted a show that balances polished, intricate pieces with the raw spontaneity of live improvisation.

The Salesian Theatre will be transformed for the evening, with part of the venue arranged with chairs and tables to create an intimate, tablao-style atmosphere.

After the show, the celebration continues with after-parties that will start at 9.30pm on both days. Guests can also enjoy tapas and Spanish wine until late.

Tickets are available from www.tsmalta.com. Entry to the after-parties is free of charge.

The event is supported by Arts Council Malta and the Spanish Embassy in Malta.