The Salesians of Don Bosco will be holding a bargain book fair in aid of their mission for young people most in need in Malta and Gozo.

Hundreds of paperback books will be available for just €1 each on May 18 and 19 from 8.30am to 7pm, both days inclusive, at St Patrick’s Salesian School, St John Bosco Street, Sliema.

“Many people throw away books, which we, Salesians, collect with love and dedication, having in mind what our founder, Don Bosco, used to teach us: ‘A book contains a world of culture, information and knowledge’,” Fr Charles Cini, SDB, said.

Insisting the best friend one can have is a book, he added that what the Salesians are doing amounts to saving precious treasures that are not appreciated by some and saved from being thrown away.

For more information call 7949 2555 or e-mail charlescini@gmail.com.