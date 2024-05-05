Salvo Grima Group received an official visit from the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta at the group’s headquarters in Marsa, on April 30.

The visit, which was facilitated by Trade Malta, served as a platform to outline Salvo Grima Group’s current operations in Rwanda and discuss avenues for further collaboration and investment.

During the meeting, the group gave an overview of its diversified activities across Europe and Africa and discussed its role as the exclusive national distributor for several global brands in Rwanda.

Discussions with Biruta and his delegation then delved into future growth opportunities within Rwanda, with a specific focus on value-adding manufacturing of consumer and industrial goods.

Salvo Grima Group CEO Karl Aquilina noted that the group currently employs almost 100 employees in Rwanda and distributes fast-moving consumer products to over 7,000 outlets across all regions of the country. The group has also based its African business headquarters in Kigali, underscoring its vision of Rwanda as a pivotal hub for regional expansion in various sectors, particularly distribution.

Aquilina underlined the group’s commitment towards Rwanda’s economic development and its interest in deepening its partnership with the Rwandan government and business community. He noted that the country’s proactive approach, marked by incentives and schemes, combined with promising export prospects to the rest of Africa, positions it as an attractive destination for investors. He thanked Trade Malta and the Malta Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade for facilitating the visit and for its measures to strengthen bilateral relations between Malta and Rwanda.

Salvo Grima Group is a growing international business focusing on supply chain services, including distribution, international wholesale, ship supply and travel retail. Reaching clients in over 50 countries, the group employs over 250 multinational staff and operates in Malta, Cyprus, Spain, the Netherlands, Libya, Tunisia and Rwanda.