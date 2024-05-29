Malta’s annual summer highlight is set to land with SummerDaze Festival making its highly anticipated return this August, boasting its biggest headliners to date, in partnership with Universal Music Group, BBC Radio 1 Dance Anthems and Creamfields.

Sam Smith

Headlining this year’s festival is multi-platinum, Grammy and Brith award winning cultural innovator, Sam Smith, who will perform an unforgettable full set from their Gloria: The Blackout tour.

Speaking about their upcoming performance, Sam Smith said: “I’m delighted to be taking to the stage in glorious Malta for the first time at SummerDaze and bring my Gloria: The Blackout show to life for everyone!”

Becky Hill

Supporting is one of the UK’s most in-demand pop-powerhouses, Becky Hill alongside Shaun Farrugia. Together with BBC RADIO 1 Dance Anthems’, Charlie Hedges and friends DJing, this is the live music event of the summer you cannot miss. All artists will perform at Ta’ Qali National Park on Thursday, August 15 in collaboration with BBC RADIO 1 Dance Anthems, Universal Music Group and Creamfields.

Shaun Farrugia

Tickets for the Main Event on August 15 will be sold at €10 which includes an item of official SummerDaze merchandise, as well as a reusable plastic cup to be used throughout the festival. Additionally, a free bottle of water will be given to guests upon entrance.

SummerDaze week will run from Sunday, August 11 till Sunday, August 18. Follow updates on all social platforms. Tickets at www.summerdazemalta.com.