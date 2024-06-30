San Anton School recently held an event to celebrate the school’s 35th anniversary and to honour its journey, the many milestones it has achieved over the past three-and-a-half decades and its promising future.

Gathered for the event were key figures from the school’s early days and past, together with active members of the school community of staff, parents and students.

Founding parents (from left) Marisa Attard and Pierre Attard, school head Bernadette Stivala, Max Ganado and former trustee Frederick Mifsud Bonnici.

Following mass celebrated by the school chaplains, founding parent Max Ganado addressed the audience, revisiting the pioneering beginnings of San Anton School, and reminding them of the values and ethos that have shaped the institution.

Founding parent Max Ganado addressing the event.

“In 1988, we changed the educational scene in Malta and many followed the model, and we must continue with our vision. Without parents converging on ideas and collaborating on action, San Anton School would not have happened and would not have operated into its 35th year. With the collaborative approach we find here, what is essentially a parent-teacher team effort for our children, it will contribute for many more years to come,” Ganado said.

He added that the challenges in today’s world are different to those in 1988. “In our days we are seeing the collapse of the very elements of truth within our societies, with very strong tools of disinformation and misinformation used rampantly, everywhere and all the time.” (Read the full speech here).

School head Bernadette Stivala, alongside school board deputy chairperson Alexiei Dingli, presented continuous service awards to various long-serving staff members. This gesture underscored the school’s appreciation for the dedication and hard work of its staff, whose contributions have been instrumental in the school’s growth and success over the years.

A photo of the first students and staff of San Anton School in 1988.

During the event, guests were also able to view various art exhibits showcasing the creative talents of San Anton students.