Bathers at Marsaxlokk bay and St Peter’s Pool stripped down and dived in on Wednesday to celebrate the feast of St Gregory, traditionally regarded as the start of the swimming season.

“Right now is the best time to swim; the sea is fresh and not dirty,” said Amy Abela, who was sunbathing on Marsaxlokk’s sandy beach.

A few metres away was Tracy Theuma Falzon, who made the most of school Easter holidays and brought her two children to the bay specifically for St Gregory’s feast.

“The water is too cold for me, but my children are used to it. My youngest said the water feels frigid at first but eventually you get used to it,” the 34-year-old mother said.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Temperatures this week have been higher than April averages. On Monday, temperatures reached a maximum of 29.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

On Tuesday, the maximum air temperature was a somewhat cooler 21.2°C and similar weather was reported on Wednesday. But both days were significantly warmer than most April days. The average air temperature for April is usually 16.4°C.

Sea temperatures were also warmer than average at 17.5°C on Tuesday, more than a degree higher than the climatic norm for April.

“I’m feeling that the water is warmer than previous years,” Jace Bongailas, who swims at the beaches of Delimara throughout the year around twice a week, said.

“I prefer to swim in winter; there are fewer crowds, and it’s quieter,” the 29-year-old said at St Peter’s Pool.

St. Gregory is now perhaps better known as the unofficial opening of the swimming season, when many take their first dip of the year, traditionally at Marsaxlokk. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tinegia Mizzi did not feel the water was particularly warm.

“To be honest, the water was absolutely freezing,” she said, adding that she had never swum so early in the year before.

“If it weren’t for my friends, I would have stayed here with my phone and listening to music,” the 17-year-old said while she sat on a foldable chair under a gazebo with her friends and family.

The feast of St. Gregory, or San Girgor as it is known, dates back to 1543 and is celebrated on the first Wednesday after Easter. It is associated with the unofficial start of the bathing season.

The feast originally consisted of a pilgrimage by confraternities from all Maltese parishes, starting from Mdina and ending with a religious ceremony at Żejtun parish church.

Maltese folk singers and guitar players entertained the Marsaxlokk crowds as they sang Għana. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Every year, the event is marked by cultural activities. On Tuesday evening, a choir directed by Mro. Riccardo Bianchi performed at St Gregory Church in Żejtun.

But St. Gregory is now perhaps better known as the day when many take their first dip of the year, traditionally in Marsaxlokk, the seaside locality closest to Żejtun.

The Marsaxlokk market street was emptied of traffic on Wednesday, as food stalls selling food and tables and chairs occupied by Bingo players took over.

Maltese folk singers and guitar players entertained crowds as they sang Għana Spirtu Pront.

Others were entertained by an Elvis Presley impersonator who set up shop on the street.