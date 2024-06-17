The administration of Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria will be restoring the statue of San Ġorġ tal-Ħaġar, originally found at the corner between Library Street and St George Street as depicted by Edward Caruana Dingli in a MUŻA painting. By time, the statue was removed form its place and put on a garden wall.

When plans were announced that the property was going to be developed, an agreement was reached with the private owner and Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria to safeguard this statue and it was transported to Il-Ħaġar. Some time ago, the statue was repainted but it is evident that it is heavily damaged.

At the conclusion of the restoration process, a replica of the statue will be put back in its original place, while the original statue will be kept at the museum.

Il-Ħaġar seems to have been the toponym for the centre of the main town in Gozo, probably referring to a built-up community, rather than cave dwellers. Thus, the church dedicated to St George was called San Ġorġ tal-Ħaġar to distinguish it from other places around the island under his protection.

When the church was rebuilt and extended (and the other locations got lost), the old niche only a few minutes away inherited the name of the church.

Just over a century ago, a popular sculptor was commissioned to replace it. It is hoped that research will fill up the missing historical details, including the identification of the original artist.