The limits of charity may have been put to the test this week when the San Ġwann parish discovered it had been inadvertently footing the bill for a public garden after it was discovered that electricity for the project’s lamp posts was unwittingly supplied by a nearby chapel.

The chapel of St Philip and St James, better known as Tal-Prepostu, in Tal-Balal Road, lies next to a stretch of rural land that last year was converted into what was dubbed a pollinator garden.

The work was funded by state agency Project Green and was run by the San Ġwann local council.

However, this week the chapel’s caretaker discovered that the electricity running the 12 lamp posts in the garden is inexplicably being powered directly by the chapel.

The issue came up during a local council meeting on Monday where ways to resolve the issue were discussed.

When contacted by Times of Malta, San Ġwann parish priest Fr Bertrand Vella explained that there was a period where he did not have a key to the chapel, and only obtained one in June.

When it came to meter readings, Fr Vella said he relied on the religious chapter of St Helen in Birkirkara, which holds the deed to the chapel, to either open the chapel for him or have the chapter’s secretary text him the reading.

The pollinator garden was completed as a joint initiative between Project Green and the San Ġwann local council in March of this year.

'Mysterious wire jutting out of the meter'

After getting a key to the chapel, Vella went to take a meter reading himself for the first time last week. There, he was surprised to find a mysterious wire jutting out of the meter, that when followed fed directly into the adjacent garden.

“Honestly, I had noticed that the bill was rather high for a seldom-used chapel, but I didn’t think much about it and just paid it,” Vella said.

The parish priest said his initial reaction was to switch off the supply but later turned it back on after he realised it would leave the garden in darkness.

“I was somewhat annoyed that no one informed me about this situation,” he said.

Vella said that since raising the issue with the council he has found cooperation with the councillors and said he has been told the council is working on resolving the situation.

Questions were sent to Project Green and the San Ġwann local council asking for clarity on how the situation came to be and what is being proposed to remedy the situation.

Project Green said that while it provided financial support against receipts presented by the council, the implementation of the project, including electricity supply, fell under the council's responsibility.

A spokesperson directed Times of Malta's questions about electricity supply to the San Gwann local council.