A garden extension project opened by the government this week has been lambasted online for lacking greenery and being mostly made up of concrete.

Dubbed a “new open space” on the government’s official Facebook page, the project, financed by LESA, was supposed to be an extension of Patri Spiteri Donat garden in San Ġwann.

However, the area, which was previously an abandoned empty lot, is mostly characterised by grey concrete blocks. Four sad spindly trees with a sprinkle of green leaves were planted around the space, interspersed with square concrete blocks which are actually benches intended for only one person to sit on, with no back or armrests.

Social media commenters mocked the abundance of concrete and lack of greenery as politicians invited for the event flashed smiles at the cameras.

Council member with Minister Byron Camilleri, Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli and LESA CEO Svetlick Flores at the garden's inauguration. Photo: DOI

“There are more people than trees in this photo,” said one man.

“If I take my dog for a walk here it's going to depress him,” another woman said.

“You have to keep in mind that land with grass isn’t good for Maltese children because they’ll get their shoes dirty,” another snide commenter said.

Homegrown satirist website Bis-Serjeta went so far as to compare the project to a concentration camp, asking followers if they thought the pictures showed a new open space in San Ġwann or a “recreational area in the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex”.

Others also pointed out how the lack of shade in the area would render it practically unusable during hot days, particularly as the summer months are approaching.

“How sad, I can already feel my legs roasting on those seats this summer,” said one woman.

“The fact that none of you are ashamed of boasting, expecting praise and posing for pictures in front of this travesty of concrete clearly shows how detached from reality and far from your people you are,” another commenter said, addressing herself at the politicians.

Another man questioned why this style of unsupported benches was being installed in the space.

“They aren’t comfortable and what is the point of these concrete boxes? Tell me who is going to enjoy them when they have no back, there is no shade and they cannot be enjoyed with company? It’s disastrous, raze it and start again."

An image of what the area looked like before. Photo: Kurt Guillaumier/Facebook

But council officials defended the project’s outcome, explaining that, due to the space’s location on top of an old silo, the depth of plant soil was very limited.

“For the benefit of the stupid and unknowing, this space is on top of an underground flour mill and silos which limit the amount and depth of soil,” the council’s executive secretary Kurt Guillaumier said on Facebook.

“This area is an extension of an existing garden. It was rehabilitated and made accessible for all instead of the abandoned state it was previously.”

Mayor Trevor Fenech also defended the project, saying it was better than the “dump” there was before and the council hoped to open up the mill to the public in the future.

“Our intention is to restore it and do a tourist attraction and experience the underground mill,” he said.