Major roadworks in the San Pawl tat-Tarġa area of Naxxar and Mosta will be completed by the end of July, according to Infrastructure Malta.

The works, to pass new electricity wires to be connected to a new distribution centre near the old trade fair grounds, started in December, and brought about considerable inconveniences to residents, especially during windy and rainy days when the area becomes “one big cloud of dust”.

An Infrastructure Malta spokesperson explained that, while almost 75 per cent of the work has been completed, the entire project is expected to be concluded by the end of July.

He explained that the agency was developing a new infrastructure to support the establishment of a dedicated distribution centre for Enemalta in Naxxar. This included constructing access roads to the facility, which will be situated close to the old trade fair grounds close to the site where Aġenzija Sapport has a permit for a mixed-use residential project for persons with disability.

The spokesperson said the various projects in the San Pawl tat-Tarġa area are primarily focused on reinforcing Enemalta’s high-tension network. About 550 metres of Enemalta’s works are being carried out using a walk-through culvert system, with 30 per cent of the area already reinstated.

Regarding works at Vjal Ragusa, which from Telgħa t’Alla w Ommu takes motorists to the Mosta bridge and which has been closed for several months, the spokesperson said that work there is nearing completion with the backfilling of the trench. While the work there is under way, a new potable water and wastewater system is being installed along with improvements to telecommunication services and new street lighting.

'Adding stormwater system, footpaths'

“We are also constructing a new stormwater system and adding footpaths on both sides of the road. A cycle lane is also being introduced along with the upgrading of two junctions that will better organise traffic flows in the area. Furthermore, construction of overhangs at the end of Mosta Bridge is under way to ensure sufficient width for the new footpath and cycle lane. All these works are scheduled to be finished by the end of July,” the spokesperson said.

The project is part of Enemalta’s fast-tracked efforts to lay 70 kilometres of electricity cables after a summer of power cuts. The planned two-year cable-laying project will take place over six months and is expected to be completed by summer.

Last July, nine days of power cuts forced the closure of businesses as large swathes of the country were left without electricity when temperatures soared above 40°C.

In the meantime, the company will continue with its six-year plan to upgrade Malta’s electricity network, including through a new 132-kilovolt link between the Magħtab interconnector terminal and the Mosta distribution centre, which will serve as one of the main connections for the planned second interconnector.

Enemalta is also planning to build another new distribution centre in Siġġiewi and upgrade the ones in Msida and St Andrew’s.