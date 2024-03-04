Jadon Sancho is unlikely to stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the season, because “it would take a lot of money” to keep the Manchester United loanee, said club sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan in January after struggling at Old Trafford following a big-money move in 2021. 

He had been frozen out of the first team following a public falling-out with United head coach Erik ten Hag.

“In the end, it will take money, a lot of money. Definitely more than we have at the moment,” Kehl told German TV channel Sport1. 

