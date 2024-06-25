Beachgoers found the sea at St George’s Bay a murky yellow on Tuesday, but tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said the bay was still safe for swimming and it was only murky because of sand replenishment.

"A small percentage of that sand turns to dust, which washes into the sea," he said. “I want to emphasize that this is not contamination, and the water is still safe for swimming.”

St George's Bay was murky on Tuesday.

St George's Bay was extended with imported sand in 2004 and the sand has been replenished every few years since by the Malta Tourism Authority.

“The sand is made from broken granite with similar characteristics to what was placed in the same beach in 2004, 2007, and 2015,” Bartolo said. The murky colour may remain for a few days until the sand settles.

“This phenomenon happens at every (sandy) beach, but natural sand has a lighter colour, so it is not as visible in the water,” Bartolo said.

PN demands an explanation about contaminated bays

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party demanded an explanation on Tuesday over seawater contamination in various bays which, in some cases had stretched into weeks.

It pointed out that Balluta and St George's Bay were closed for weeks, and no explanation had been given about the cause.

The government, the PN said, needed to explain and rectify such problems without delay.

The statement was signed by shadow tourism minister Mario de Marco and shadow environment minister Rebekah Borg.