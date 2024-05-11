A new hall was inaugurated at Santa Margerita Philharmonic Society club in Sannat on May 5. The hall has been named after Mro Vincenzo Caruana Spiteri, who gave a great musical contribution to the village of Sannat.

Mro Caruana Spiteri, who hailed from Luqa, was head of Sannat primary school and organist of Sannat parish church. Passing away at the tender age of 35, he left a priceless musical legacy to Sannat parish, where to the present day his works are executed during the feast of Santa Margerita, including the antiphon Veni Sponsa Christi.

The hall was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Sannat mayor Philip Vella and blessed by Mgr Lawrenz Sciberras. To mark the occasion, the band performed a march, followed by a musical concert in the new hall.

The hall, designed by Eric Mercieca of Meric Interiors, was funded by the EU as part of the Rejuvenating Gozo scheme, administered by the Gozo Action Group Foundation.