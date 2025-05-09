Sixteen years after its 2009 Malta run, Sarah Kane’s final play returns to Malta in this small independent production at the Valletta Campus on May 30, 31 and June 1.

4.48 Psychosis is a final confession of love to life by someone who has already made the decision to leave. Showcasing a battle between clinical depression and the soul, a fragmented mind struggles to find clarity.

The independent production, directed by Brendon Thearle and produced and performed by Lilla Kedves, marks the 25th anniversary of 4.48 Psychosis’s original debut − and brings the play back to Malta for the first time since 2009. It was first produced by The Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs, London, on June 23, 2000.

This production is classified as 18+ as it directly deals with topics such as self-harm, suicide and depression, strong language, mentions of violence and sexual violence.

Tickets are available from ticketmonti.com/448psychosis.

This amateur production of 4.48 Psychosis is presented by arrangement with Casarotto Ramsay & Associates on behalf of Simon Christopher Kane.