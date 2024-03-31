Satariano, a leading provider of innovative home solutions, has launched new Haier water heat pumps and water heaters. The unveiling event, held over two days at Satariano’s showroom, welcomed esteemed guests and featured insights from Haier’s water heater R&D senior engnineer Shi Dong.

Attendees were treated to an immersive experience, gaining first-hand knowledge of the innovative features and benefits of these state-of-the-art water- heating solutions. Haier have been number-one world leaders in electric water heaters for 10 consecutive years.

Shi Dong shared valuable insights into the development process, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail and rigorous testing that went into creating these groundbreaking products. From enhanced energy efficiency to superior performance and reliability, Haier water heat pumps and water heaters promise to elevate the standards of modern living.

“We are proud to partner with Haier in introducing these game-changing water heating solutions to our esteemed customers,” Joe Satariano, CEO of Satariano, said.

“With their unparalleled expertise and commitment to excellence, Haier has once again raised the bar in innovation, offering sustainable and efficient solutions that meet the evolving needs of homeowners.”

The launch event also provided attendees with the opportunity to interact with the products first-hand, experiencing their intuitive features and cutting-edge technology.

From compact designs ideal for urban living to powerful performance capable of meeting the demands of larger households and even small boutique hotels, Haier water heat pumps and water heaters offer versatility without compromising on efficiency.

“We are excited to collaborate with Satariano in introducing our latest water heating solutions to the market,” Shi Dong said.

“With our shared vision for innovation and sustainability, we are confident that these products will set a new standard for excellence in the industry.”

Haier water heat pumps and water heaters are now available for purchase at Satariano’s showroom and leading ironmongers.