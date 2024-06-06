Saturday's election is the people's chance to give the government its vote of confidence, Prime Minister Robert Abela said in his final speech before the poll.

Malta will go to the polls on Saturday to choose their representatives in the European Parliament and local councils. But in a final rally on Thursday, Abela said the election means more than that.

"You have a crucial decision to make on Saturday. Either to extend your trust in the spirit of Malta or to give a cue for the 'establishment' to come back to power," Abela said, adding that they would see any abstentions as a vote in their favour.

Abela spoke in front of a sizable crowd of Labour supporters at the MFCC in Ta' Qali on Thursday evening.

A sea of red occupied the performance space, waving flags and holding Labour Party banners.

Abela barely touched on topics related to the European Parliament or local council issues, dedicating his speech to talk up the Labour government's track record.

He said that the government has led Malta through the COVID-19 pandemic and through difficult global times.

The Labour administration is also creating new open spaces, helping families, and bringing more civil liberties.

Next year's budget will bring more benefits for Malta, even though there is no election next year, he said.

Abela was speaking in front of thousands of Labour Supporters at Ta Qali's MFCC on Thursday evening. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

"The upcoming budget will be even better than this year's - higher pensions, better pay for public sector workers, more investment in education and the biggest environmental projects ever".

A strong mandate for Labour on Saturday will give more power to Malta in Europe he said, especially in the EU Council, Abela said.

"When speaking about our energy subsidies in Europe, our sovereignty, and neutrality, I can say I have your support," he said.

He called on supporters to continue convincing their friends and families to vote Labour on Saturday.

"Ask them: who do you trust in running the economy, to reduce taxes, to help pensioners."