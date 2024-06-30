I remember the Msida of my very early childhood and early teens, and while I personally could never call it beautiful, it definitely had some charm. There were short walks to the Msida playground, where I would play for hours, tombola in the summer, strolls around the marina culminating in ice creams from Busy Bee, and pizzas from Les Lapins if you managed to get to Ta’ Xbiex without collapsing in the sun.

There were several beautiful, sizeable houses that have now long since been reduced to rubble and rebuilt into concrete boxes. Having been situated in such a strategic part of the island, Msida was always a busy and bustling town but, like Paceville, it is one of those areas that fell prey to our island’s version of “progress” a long time ago.

The latest step in Msida’s “progression” is set to start in a few weeks. Truth be told, I’ve been dreading it for years. I’ve periodically looked at the proposed ideas, shuddered and sent a silent prayer upward that, by some miracle, they wouldn’t get implemented. Last week, I felt a small jolt of hope and happiness when the Chamber of Architects unveiled a green park proposal that could be implemented instead of the Msida Creek Project at no additional cost.

Instead of the proposed flyover bang outside people’s balconies, it has been suggested that traffic be diverted further west and central Msida be turned into a scenic 20,000-square-metre green park with over 2,000 trees. Having put hundreds of hours into developing and drawing up these plans, the chamber is confident that their blueprint for a new, greener Msida will provide a much-needed oasis and improve traffic flow in an area that has long suffered from air and noise pollution.

It’s grossly unfair that Msida residents keep having to deal with their town being treated as nothing more than a grey traffic junction - Anna Marie Galea

I’m writing this today in an earnest bid to our authorities to take a good look at the new proposal for Msida. This design will not cost the taxpayer a red cent extra; it should be completed in less time and there would allegedly be less disruption to residents. As far as I’m concerned, this has no downsides. Indeed, in the face of Msida becoming more and more of a concrete jungle, the Chamber of Architects’ strategy would inject some much-needed life into the tired town, which is, at this point, best known for its flooding and poor air quality.

It makes no sense to pass up such a fantastic opportunity. The work has literally been done for Infrastructure Malta, and all they need to do is consult and take the advice on board. It’s grossly unfair that Msida residents keep having to deal with their town being treated as nothing more than a grey traffic junction. They deserve to have a space to enjoy instead of even more dust and ugliness.

We have a chance to make something better that’s being offered to us on a silver platter; let’s not ruin it out of misplaced pride or pig headedness. And, in case you haven’t been tuning in, it’s things like these that people remember when they’re alone in voting booths. If aesthetics and pollution don’t move you, maybe that will.