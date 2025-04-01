The Valletta Baroque Ensemble (ViBE) and KorMalta are today presenting the concert Baroque Music for Lent: Stabat Mater, at St Dominic church, Valletta, at 8pm.

The second concert of the Scarlatti Series centres once again on Alessandro Scarlatti, a central figure of the Neapolitan baroque period, who composed his Stabat Mater in 1723 for the Brotherhood of the Knights of the Virgin of Sorrows in Naples. The piece was commissioned to replace an earlier setting by Giacomo Carissimi and was performed annually during Lenten services. Though it has been somewhat overshadowed by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s later setting (1736), Scarlatti’s Stabat Mater remains deeply expressive.

The Stabat Mater text, attributed to the 13th-century Franciscan poet Jacopone da Todi, is a deeply moving meditation on the suffering of the Virgin Mary as she witnesses the crucifixion of her son. The poem has inspired numerous composers, and during the baroque period, it became a central text for sacred musical settings, often performed as part of Lenten devotions.

Today’s programme includes works from mainly three composers: Scarlatti (1660-1725), who was best known for his operas and sacred music; Antonio Caldara (1670-1736), a Venetian-born composer who was one of the leading figures in early 18th-century sacred music; and Johann Adolph Hasse (1699-1783), who was born in 1699 at Bergedorf, near Hamburg. Hasse began his career as a tenor singer at the Hamburg Opera and presented his first opera in 1721 at the Brunswick Court Opera.

The evening will see Riccardo Bianchi as director and organist, as well as five members of the Valletta Baroque Ensemble (ViBE), and KorMalta Female Ensemble.

Entrance is free.

The concert is being held in collaboration with Festivals Malta and KorMalta. For mor information, visit www.festivals.mt.