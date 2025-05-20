Scarlett Johansson won praise from veteran film-maker Wes Anderson as she nervously prepared to unveil her debut feature as a director at the Cannes film festival on Tuesday.

Actors behind the camera are something of a trend in Cannes this year, with Twilight star Kristen Stewart and British actor Harris Dickinson both unveiling their first features.

Johansson’s film Eleanor the Great recounts the story of a grief-stricken elderly woman who moves to New York after the death of her best friend and will be screened on Tuesday evening.

