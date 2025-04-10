Scarlett Johansson is set to star on-screen and behind the camera at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, organisers said Thursday as they unveiled the line-up of films that will compete for honours on the French Riviera.

Johansson will appear in Wes Anderson’s new movie The Phoenician Scheme alongside Benicio Del Toro and Tom Hanks, one of the films competing for the coveted Palme d’Or for best film.

She will also present her directorial debut Eleanor the Great, about an elderly woman coping with the death of her best friend, in the secondary Un Certain Regard competition.

Read the full story of Times2.