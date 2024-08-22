Travel back in time to a captivating evening of sophistication and charm at the historic 18th-century Palazzo Parisio, where SCENTONIQ, Malta’s premier destination for artisanal fragrances, hosted their exclusive event, ‘A Symphony of Scents’. Guests were whisked away to the gardens of this picturesque sanctuary, where they honoured fragrances by ROJA, a luxurious British perfume house. At ROJA London, each fragrance is crafted using only raw materials of the highest quality. Their creations are designed to unveil emotions, evoke memories, and empower individuals to truly showcase their unique personalities through scent.

Elysium Pour Femme at SCENTONIQ Niche Perfumes

In a grand celebration to mark the launch of Elysium Pour Femme, SCENTONIQ organised the event to embody the essence of Paradise, synonymous with Elysium, encapsulated within a fragrance tailored for the multifaceted woman. Elysium weaves a narrative of power, resonating with the core of a woman who stands resolute, embraces her unique journey, and thrives in the paradise she has meticulously fashioned through her own endeavours.

Inspired by this vision, the fragrance leaves a trail of empowerment and allure in its wake. With key ingredients like mandarin, peach, peony, sandalwood, and musks, Elysium boasts a floral, fruity, and fresh composition that mirrors the multifaceted nature of the modern woman. This event honoured the spirit of femininity, strength, and self-creation, reflecting the dynamic and empowering essence of Elysium Pour Femme.

The occasion showcased the talented DJ Mia Wave, live guitar melodies, and a carefully selected array of cocktails expertly matched to elevate the exquisite scents, providing guests with a sensory voyage like no other. Attendees were encouraged to dress themselves in hues of blue, purple, pink, or gold, mirroring the elegance and vitality of the evening. The fusion of fragrance and fashion was honoured at 'A Symphony of Scents,' an exceptional event that captured the essence of beauty and sophistication.

Jack Cassidy - Head of Brand, ROJA

Jack Cassidy, the esteemed Head of Brand at ROJA, made a memorable guest appearance at the event, captivating guests with a talk on the art of ROJA perfumery. Attendees had the unique opportunity to sample a selection of exquisite ROJA perfumes, immersing themselves in a world of luxury and sophistication. As a token of appreciation and a treasured memento of the evening, each guest was presented with a bespoke ROJA goodie bag. This exclusive gift bag was curated to delight the senses, featuring a selection of miniature ROJA fragrances, ensuring that the magic of the event lingered long after the night had ended.

The cocktail list at the event was inspired by the enchanting ROJA Elysium fragrances, with each concoction named after the iconic scents like Paradise Breeze and Lavender Bliss. Just as the fragrances evoke a sense of paradise and empowerment, the cocktails were crafted to mirror these qualities, offering a sensory experience that paralleled the essence of the perfumes, with ingredients such as peach syrup, grapefruit soda, pampelle, white floral martini and lavender syrup that reflect the key ingredients of Elysium Pour Femme.

Cocktail inspired by the enchanting ROJA Elysium fragrances

As the eventful evening came to a gradual end, the harmonious blend of fragrance, fashion, and mixology had expertly crafted an immersive experience that tantalised the senses. Guests found themselves immersed in a world of exquisite beauty and refined sophistication, where every element seamlessly intertwined to create a captivating ambience.

Within this enchanting setting, a sense of elegance permeated the air, accompanied by a palpable feeling of empowerment that resonated with each attendee. The alluring essence of ROJA's Elysium Pour Femme, with its intricate layers of scent and emotion, continued to linger and weave its magic long after the final notes of the evening had faded away.