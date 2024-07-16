SCENTONIQ, Malta’s premier niche perfumery found at The Strand Sliema, The Point Shopping Mall and Zachary Street in Valletta, will soon be launching its fourth store in St Julian’s.

The perfumery prides itself on offering a personalised and immersive shopping experience, where every visitor is guided on a sensory journey to find their perfect scent match. Its staff is committed to helping one uncover the right fragrance for them, whether one is looking for a signature scent or a unique gift for a loved one.

Its collection of exclusive fragrances is carefully curated from over 30 top niche brands from around the globe. From fresh and floral notes to rich and exotic blends, SCENTONIQ’s range caters to every discerning nose, promising a truly bespoke experience.

The fragrances of the month are:

1. Xerjoff − Erba Gold

2. Histoires de Parfums − This is Not a Blue Bottle 1/.2

3. MEMO Paris − African Leather

4. Bond No.9 − Astor Place

5. ROJA − Elysium Eau Intense

6. Goldfield & Banks − Sunset Hour

7. Floraiku Paris − And Your Lips.