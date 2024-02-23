Boxing fans in Malta are in for a major treat this coming weekend as Gladiators Promotions are staging a double event on Friday and Saturday at the Montekristo Estate.

Gladiators, fronted by Noel Mercieca and Mariana Azzopardi, have established themselves as the leading kickboxing and Muay Thai promoters on the island, but in recent years they have added boxing bouts to their exciting fight cards.

This has culminated in Friday's show which will feature 16 amateur boxing matches sanctioned by the Malta Boxing Federation – an organization dedicated to helping young Maltese boxers progress and represent the nation at international tournaments.

Saturday's event will focus more on professional boxing, with it also being the first outing of the year for fans' favourite Christian ‘Coqqos’ Schembri.

