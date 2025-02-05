Updated 11.50am

Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Yorgen Fenech and others all pleaded not guilty to a raft of serious criminal charges linked to offshore company 17 Black on Wednesday.

Prosecutors pressed charges against seven individuals and four companies linked to the Electrogas power station, of which Fenech is a shareholder.

All those accused pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from corruption to trading in influence and criminal association.

"These are all serious charges," Magistrate Rachel Montebello said.

Fellow Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna was also charged, as was Mario Pullicino, the local agent for the floating storage tanker fuelling the power station.

So too were Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, the accountants who are alleged to have planned the money transfers involved. Tonna was also on a key committee that selected the Electrogas bid for the lucrative power station project.

Companies accused of crimes

Nexia BT, the accountancy firm that Tonna and Cini led, was also charged separately. So too were BTI Management Limited, which is owned by Tonna, New Energy Supply Limited - a Fenech-owned firm - and OEGP Limited, owned by Pullicino.

Under Maltese law, companies can be held criminally liable if a company director, secretary or top manager commits an offence for the benefit of the company.

While individuals can be jailed if found guilty, companies convicted of crimes can be fined anything between €20,000 and €2 million. The courts can also impose sanctions on companies or suspend or cancel any licences they may possess.

What is the case about?

Times of Malta first revealed that prosecutors would be pressing charges against those involved last month, following the conclusion of a years-long magisterial inquiry into allegations surrounding 17 Black.

Leaked documents indicated Fenech intended to use the offshore company to send millions of euro to Schembri and Mizzi via secretive offshore structures in Panama.

At the time, Fenech was leading the Electrogas consortium that won a €450 million deal to build and operate a gas-fired power station in Delimara. Mizzi was Energy Minister and Schembri was the chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Apap Bologna and Pullicino also had secret offshore structures similar to 17 Black.

Police began investigating in March 2018

Police began investigating the case in March 2018 and formally requested an inquiry into it in September of that year, Inspector Brian Camilleri said while testifying.

The inspector cited “intelligence” about the various offshore structures owned by the accused as well as an email naming 17 Black as the “target client” of Mizzi and Schembri’s offshore firms.

Inspector Camilleri told the court he was put on the case in April 2020.

Magistrate dismisses Fenech application

At the start of Wednesday's court hearing, Fenech’s lawyers sought to have the case against their client dismissed, arguing that the facts were identical to those in another case Fenech is being charged in, concerning the alleged leaking of confidential information by a former police superintendent.

The magistrate dismissed that application following a five-minute deliberation.

Lawyers representing other defendants in the case also raised objections about court experts used in the magisterial inquiry.

They cited Serbian forensic accountant Miroslava Milenovic and UK-based forensic analysis firm Harbinson Forensics - both of which were used in other magisterial inquiries into offshore company Egrant and the deal to privatise three state hospitals.

Defendants in the latter case, among them Schembri and Mizzi, have questioned the validity of those experts. During Wednesday's hearing, defence lawyers asked for the experts' conclusions to be discarded as evidence.

This is a developing story that is being regularly updated.