The Chief Justice and two judges turned down a request for recusal in a constitutional appeal by Keith Schembri and other high-profile defendants claiming that the current law on freezing orders breached their fundamental rights.

The decision was handed down early on Monday morning by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti who is presiding over the challenge fronted by the former OPM chief of staff and former minister Konrad Mizzi during criminal proceedings where they stand accused of money laundering and other offences allegedly linking them to the fraudulent Vitals hospitals' deal.

Schembri and Mizzi along with all other defendants were targeted by millions worth of freezing orders, with the current law allowing them only seven working days to contest such orders before the criminal courts.

They argued that such a legal scenario created a situation of inequality of arms since the prosecution had an unlimited term to request a variation of such a freezing order.

The judge presiding over the criminal proceedings upheld the defendants’ request for a constitutional reference.

In July, the First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction dismissed the applicants’ claims, stating that any review of freezing orders fell entirely within the discretion of the Criminal Court.

The applicants appealed.

But at the first hearing earlier this month, the appellants raised the issue of recusal of the three judges, primarily because they were the same judges who had delivered the final decision annulling the Vitals concession.

While confirming that the concession was fraudulent, the judges had also declared there was collusion between the concessionaire and high-ranking government officials.

That pronouncement meant the judges had already expressed an opinion in respect of the appellants now facing prosecution over their alleged involvement in the now-annulled deal.

On Monday, the Chief Justice together with Justices Giannino Caruana Demajo and Anthony Ellul declared that the recusal request was “not justified.”

The current proceedings concerned shortcomings perceived by the appellants in the Proceeds of Crime Act, the law concerning seize and freeze orders.

The appellants claimed that the law impacted their fundamental rights to a fair hearing and peaceful enjoyment of private property.

That matter had nothing to do with the merits of the judgment whereby the hospitals’ concession was annulled, said the judges. The appellants also claimed the report of the inquiring magistrate into the hospitals’ deal made reference to that judgment.

That claim was rebutted by the prosecution who argued the judgment was only mentioned in the timeline of facts.

Such a reference did not impinge upon the impartiality of the judges now hearing the appeal about the freezing orders.

And when confirming the annulment of the concession, the judges had not passed judgment in respect of any of the appellants in their personal capacity.

When deciding upon the alleged shortcomings in the law regulating freezing orders, the court would not decide upon the merits of the criminal charges faced by the appellants, observed the judges.

That decision fell solely within the remit of the criminal courts.

When all was considered, the court turned down the request for recusal and adjourned the case for oral submissions next week.