Local councils will have the opportunity to purchase and plant olive and orange trees in their locality, thanks to a newly established finance scheme.

‘Ġonna fl-Urban’ (Garden in the Urban) scheme was launched by the agriculture minister Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli on Tuesday.

Refalo said the financial scheme aims to continue making localities “more beautiful” by planting more trees.

“This initiative goes hand in hand with the work the government is doing to ensure our country has more green areas to be enjoyed by the public,” he said.

Councillors are encouraged to make use of the funding and can plant at least 50 trees in their respective locality.

Councils can apply for the scheme until 31 May.