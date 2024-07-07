St Ignatius College Ħandaq Middle School, Qormi, was recently renamed St Ignatius College Prof. Edward de Bono Ħandaq Middle School, and a state-of-the-art ‘thinking laboratory’, said to be the first of its kind, was inaugurated at the school.

The school said the unveiling of its new name marked a significant milestone, reflecting a fresh start and a renewed sense of purpose. With the support of de Bono’s sons, the school is set to embrace a new strategy guided by the principles of lateral thinking.

It said the introduction of the Six Thinking Hats Tools represented a bold step towards promoting high levels of thinking and creativity across all aspects of teaching and learning in the college’s schools.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and resources, the thinking laboratory will serve as a dynamic space for students to engage in collaborative learning and innovative exploration. From interactive exhibits to hands-on experiments, the laboratory promises to inspire curiosity and spark imagination among students.

The inauguration ceremony was led by school head Maria Montebello, and included Caspar de Bono and Charles de Bono, sons of the late Edward de Bono, Doreen Said Pace, head of College Network, and school council president Antonia Vella.

Edward de Bono originated the term lateral thinking, and wrote many books on thinking, including Six Thinking Hats.

In her address, Montebello spoke about her personal journey as an educator and de Bono’s profound influence. Highlighting the importance of creativity and critical thinking in education, she emphasised the school’s commitment to fostering innovation and problem-solving skills among its students.

Montebello said with the newly unveiled Thinking Laboratory, there was a palpable sense of excitement and possibilities.

“With its innovative approach to education and dedication to nurturing creativity, St Ignatius College Prof. Edward de Bono Ħandaq Middle School is poised to lead the way in preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century,” she said.

“This event signals a new era of innovation and excellence in education aligned with the National Education Strategy (2024-2030). The strategy requires innovative and creative thinkers, making our approach very valid and relevant. As the school looks to the future, it remains committed to inspiring greatness and empowering students to reach their full potential.”

Montebello thanked all those who have contributed to the school’s success, acknowledging the importance of collaboration and shared vision in shaping the future of education. She highlighted the school’s commitment to providing students with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.

In her intervention, Said Pace expressed her desire to disseminate de Bono’s thinking strategies in all the college schools to create a “thinking college”.

The event, which brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, resonated with the essence of the 2024 edition of World Creativity and Innovation Week.

Amid the energetic atmosphere, attendees delved into collaborative discussions and hands-on activities, embodying the spirit of groundbreaking ideas and inventive solutions championed by the global initiative. From dynamic workshops to interactive sessions, the event served as a vibrant hub for fostering creativity and driving innovation, aligning seamlessly with the week’s overarching goals.