School head Lino Borg (second from left) receiving the certificate certifying the national record from Saliba in the presence of the school’s assistant heads and representatives of each student year group.

St Clare College Secondary School, Pembroke, recently set a local record for creating the longest chain of paper hearts adorned with messages of love.

The record involved the entire school community writing personalised messages on a total of 1,055 paper hearts that had been meticulously crafted and distributed among the students and staff members.

Jeffrey Saliba, the official adjudicator from ‘The Malta Records’, counted and verified that the 1,055 hearts were linked together to form a chain 216 metres long, thereby setting a new national record.

To mark the achievement, Saliba awarded a certificate to school head Lino Borg in the presence of assistant heads Nigel Farrugia and Marie-Ann Ciantar, as well as a representative from each student year group – Kyle Manicolo from Year 7, Sita Sa-Ngaphet from Year 8, Shiloh Bugeja from Year 9, and Abdul Kareem Ali Elferjani from Year 10.

Borg expressed his gratitude and pride at the achievement, adding that the chain of hearts will be preserved and creatively displayed within the school premises, serving as a testament to the collective effort and spirit of unity that defines the school.

He added that the achievement not only showcased the school’s creativity and unity but also served as a example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together with a shared vision and determination.

“As the hearts remain intertwined in their symbolic chain, they serve as a powerful reminder of the bonds of love and unity that connect us all, inspiring hope and spreading joy within the school and beyond,” Borg said.