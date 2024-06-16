Theresa Nuzzo school in Marsa and Ħamrun is participating in an Erasmusplus project entitled ‘Saving Our Planet’ together with partner schools in Spain, Greece and Turkey.

The project’s main aim is to integrate the core European Union values, namely sustainability, tolerance and solidarity, and transmit them to the project participants.

Teachers from the partner schools visited Theresa Nuzzo school from April 9 to 14 and took part in lessons on the theme ‘Sustainable green environmental education’ together with the school’s students. The partners said they were impressed by the students’ involvement and participation in the project.

During the mobility, the teachers from the project partners discussed and agreed upon the ecological sites to visit in each country during the project.

The partners also visited Xrobb l-Għaġin Nature Park and Sustainable Development Centre, a site in Marsaxlokk run by Nature Trust, whose specific characteristics results in the growth of a distinctive kind and amount of vegetation. It also houses a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

The project partners visiting Xrobb l-Għaġin, Marsaxlokk.

