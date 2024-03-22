Cleaners who work in schools that use the contractor General Cleaners have been directed not to do essential cleaning until they get paid.

The General Workers Union issued the directive on Friday and said the issue has been going on since January.

Initially the contractor stopped paying his employees on time or providing them with a pay slip, the GWU said in a statement.

By February, there was an attempt to resolve the matter between the contractor, the Department of Education and the GWU but the situation "worsened" with more workers saying they have not been paid.

The hospitality and food section within the GWU registered an industrial action and have issued directives to the cleaners who work in schools not to do essential cleaning until they are paid.

"Despite efforts to find a solution the contractor has shown no desire to settle the situation," the GWU said.

General Cleaners has several large cleaning contracts including cleaning government buildings, schools, factories, airport, banks and other financial institutions, hotels and offices, according to its website.

Times of Malta has attempted to contact the education ministry and general cleaners for a response.