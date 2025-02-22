Scientists have discovered 10 previously undocumented varieties of indigenous Maltese grapes for potential wine-making.Until now, Malta had two recognised wine grape varieties, known as Ġellewża and Girgentina.

The four-year research was carried out by the Centre for Viticulture and Oenology within the agricultural ministry.

Wine expert Josef Bonello, who shared the news on his Instagram page, said samples were collected from various Maltese farmers, which were then sent to France for DNA testing to ascertain whether they were, in fact, unique to Malta.

“While the process is still in the initial stages, we’re watching history in the making. It’s a massive talking point in the wine world,” he said.

The 10 varieties have now received certification and have been added to a register.

“Some of these varieties would have dropped out of common use over the years, for example, because they did not produce enough grapes to make them commercially viable,” Bonello said.

The next step in the process is finding out which of these 10 varieties – or a blend of two or more varieties – makes good wine.

“We need to see which ones have the right fructose and sucrose levels to produce the required amount of alcohol. Acidity, the amount of grapes they produce and how amenable they are to cultivation are other factors,” Bonello said.

Another advantage of indigenous varieties is that they are more likely to be resilient to climate change, since they have already adapted to local conditions.

How quickly these varieties end up being on the table depends on the number of growers that take them up but Bonello said he hoped to taste a bottle of ‘new’ Maltese wine within five years.

Before the early 1990s, wine produced in Malta was made almost exclusively with Ġellewża and Girgentina grapes. But changing global trends in the wine market shifted production to more recognised varieties such as merlot.

Today, there are 17 licensed wine producers in Malta and Gozo but only a handful of these currently grow the two indigenous varieties.

Bonello said he hoped the discovery would continue to spur a renewed appreciation for local varieties.