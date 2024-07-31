A total of €1 million are being invested in the newly-launched Screen Support Scheme, which will be managed by the Malta Arts Council.

The scheme, unveiled by Arts Minister Owen Bonnici, will extend support to the Maltese indigenous film industry and is the result of a consultation process with the stakeholders, the government said.

Applications close on September 24 and the results will be announced on November 21 and 22.

More information from artscouncilmalta.gov.mt.