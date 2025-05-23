Voluntary organisation Light Livin Ministries last month hosted an event called ‘Cinema Without Walls’, during which a short film titled Sallbu Sallbu, produced entirely by volunteers, was shown.

The 15-minute-long film tells the powerful story of the Passion of Jesus in the Maltese language. It combines a modern reinterpretation of a traditional Maltese song with storytelling hip-hop, set against impactful visuals that bring the message to life.

The event took place on the evenings of April 17 and 18 in Triton Square, Valletta, with the short film shown on rotation every 15 minutes. Many people attended the screenings, and numerous individuals were visibly moved, Sammy Farrugia, president of Light Livin Ministries, said.

A donation box was available for anyone who wished to contribute towards covering the event’s costs.

“The total cost of the event was €1,067, and we gratefully received €154.87 in donations. All contributions will go directly to Light Livin Ministries to support future projects,” Farrugia said.

A video from the event is available on the organisation’s Facebook page.

Farrugia thanked everyone who supported, attended or helped the event in any way. “Your encouragement means a lot!,” he said.